How Deadpool 2 pulled off THAT massive Hollywood cameo

Actor Zazie Beetz reveals how one A-list star was brought into the Deadpool sequel

In a film as meta and full of pop culture references as Deadpool 2, it’s no surprise to learn that there are some big-name cameos hidden among the action.

But perhaps the biggest star hidden among the cast is someone few fans would have been expecting (though this actor’s involvement WAS leaked a while ago), with his eventual unveiling making for one of the biggest laugh-out-loud moments in the movie.

Look away now if you haven’t seen Deadpool 2, because we’re about to delve into this cameo and how exactly Ryan Reynolds and the filmmakers pulled it off.

Still here? Well then, you’ll have been one of the viewers who was shocked to discover Brad Pitt (yes, BRAD PITT!) among the Deadpool cast, with X-Force member the Vanisher – who is entirely invisible for the majority of his screentime – revealed to be played by Pitt when he’s electrocuted by a telephone wire.

And yes, that was actually Pitt playing the part – he’s named in the end credits – with the cameo apparently filmed in secret after the main bulk of the film.

“I wasn’t there when he did that,” Zazie Beetz, who plays luck-powered hero Domino in the film, told RadioTimes.com.

“I think they got some studio space and did that later on, threw him in there.”

This ties in with rumours before the film’s release that the production had added a day of shooting in LA, intended to introduce a big cameo to Deadpool 2’s storyline – though few fans would have guessed that it was Pitt circling the project.

“I do remember hearing on set conversations that Brad Pitt might do it, woaaaaah,” Beetz recalled.

“So I wasn’t sure if it was actually gonna happen. I saw the movie last week and I was like ‘Oh he did it!’ So, that was great.”

It’s unclear exactly why Pitt got involved with Deadpool 2 – there were rumours for a while that he fancied playing time-travelling badass Cable before Josh Brolin was cast, which may explain it – but whatever the truth, the end result was a brilliant bit of star casting that any future Deadpool sequels or spin-offs will struggle to top.

Deadpool 2 is in UK cinemas now