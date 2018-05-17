Avengers 4 will bid a “fond farewell to characters we’ve come to know”, says Marvel producer

But all is not lost, as new characters will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

A producer at Marvel Studios has said we will have to “bid a fond farewell” to some characters after Avengers 4.

Following the events of Avengers: Infinity War, it looks as though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to lose fan favourites, including potentially Chris Evans (Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor), whose contracts are expiring.

Speaking to Screenrant, producer Nate Moore said: “I think it’s an opportunity for us to bid a fond farewell to characters that we’ve come to know for a while, but to also then introduce characters who are going to feel completely new and hopefully surprising to both our core fans and fans of our movies who aren’t as well-versed in publishing.

“There are great ideas out there that we’ve talked about internally that I think and I hope will be surprising and refreshing to audiences while we still continue to explore characters we’ve come to love. The new ones always feel really exciting because they can be anything.”

We already know that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is coming in April 2019, while Ms Marvel may also break into the MCU.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted that the shape-shifting superhero, whose alter-ego is a young Muslim woman named Kamala Khan, could hit the big screen after the as-yet-untitled Avengers 4 film.

Meanwhile directing brothers Joe and Anthony Russo have also assured fans that Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury and anyone missing you were hoping to see in Avengers: Infinity War will still probably be a part of the story.

But we’ll have to wait until the film’s untitled sequel is released next year before we see them join the fight in earnest.