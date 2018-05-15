Accessibility Links

Kristen Stewart ignores Cannes Film Festival’s heels-only policy and ditches shoes on red carpet

The festival judge made a stance against a restrictive dress code

US actress and member of the Feature Film Jury Kristen Stewart removes her shoes on the red carpet as she arrives on May 14, 2018 for the screening of the film "BlacKkKlansman" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

Actor Kristen Stewart made a defiant protest against the Cannes Film Festival’s heels-only rule for women, removing her shoes while on the red carpet.

Stepping out to the premiere of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, the Twilight star and Cannes jury member passed photographers, took off her heels and made her way inside barefoot with her stilettos in hand.

And Twitter users are in full support of the red carpet rebel…

Stewart had previously spoken against the festival’s rules on female footwear. “Things have to change immediately,” she told Vanity Fair in 2016. “It has become really obvious that if (a man and I) were walking the red carpet together and someone stopped me and said, ‘Excuse me, young lady, you’re not wearing heels. You cannot come in.’ Then (I’m going to say), ‘Neither is my friend. Does he have to wear heels?’ It can work both ways.

“It’s just like you simply cannot ask me to do something that you are not asking him. I get the black-tie thing but you should be able to do either version — flats or heels.”

BLACKkKLANSMAN

