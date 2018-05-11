Solo: A Star Wars Story first reviews and reactions: is the Han Solo spin-off a success?

Donald Glover is "legit fantastic" as Lando, while other first viewers are wondering whether this is the start of a new Han Solo franchise

The first impressions of Solo: A Star Wars Story have landed.

Although full reviews of the spin-off movie won’t be revealed for a couple of days, many who were at Thursday’s premiere in Hollywood have been tweeting their first thoughts of the film, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo learning to pilot the Millennium Falcon.

The reaction was largely positive, although the movie is apparently not without its issues…

#SoloAStarWarsStory is reaaaaalllly good. Fun as hell. It’s a straight intergalactic heist movie, kind of refreshing to see a Star Wars movie w/o a Death Star or the rebellion’s fate at stake. Alden Ehrenreich is super impressive as Han, but L3 might be my favorite new character. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) May 11, 2018

There’s some fun to be had with #SoloAStarWarsStory. Ehrenreich was solid and really enjoyed Glover and Waller-Bridge as L3, but not convinced we needed a young Han Solo movie. Was really hoping for higher stakes, more energy and depth. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 11, 2018

The first act of SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY can be hit and miss clunky. But once Donald Glover's Lando shows up (who is legit fantastic) and the Kessel Run heist plot kicks in, it's a whole lot of fun. (And those who've always wanted a Han and Chewbacca shower scene are in luck.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 11, 2018

#SoloAStarWarsStory: It takes a bit for it to find its feet and for AE to turn on enough charm to make you forget he’s not HF. But once it kicks into its hey-let’s-make-a-crew and yes-also-do-a-heist stuff, it totally flies. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 11, 2018

Wow. Just come out of #SoloAStarWarsStory and can confirm it’s kinda a blast. @donaldglover was as perfect as expected, but Alden Ehrenreich has swagger to match, and spare. — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 11, 2018

I loved #SoloAStarWarsStory so much. It’s a western. A caper. Funny with so much heart. It’s got so much surprises that fans are going to love. Donald Glover is charming x1000. Alden Ehrenreich is a great #HanSolo and just know I’ve been saying this for years! Fave new #StarWars. — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) May 11, 2018

Alden Ehrenreich is the real deal, Thandie Newton is who I want to be when I grow up, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s L3… well we’ll talk about that later. 😃 #SoloAStarWarsStory — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) May 11, 2018

Boom. #SoloAStarWarsStory Loved it. Stay off the internet! Avoid spoilers! Great job @RealRonHoward and cast! — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) May 11, 2018

While the first viewers have kept spoilers to a minimum, it is also hinted that this might not be the ‘standalone’ movie that Rogue One was, with many suggesting this could be the start of a young Solo franchise.

Oh, and this is for sure now the Solo Franchise. It's not really hiding the fact it's setting up more Han Solo movies. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 11, 2018

Ehrenreich has already let slip that he is signed up for three movies as Han, and director Ron Howard too has also suggested this might not be the only Solo movie.

“They’re single movies exploring the galaxy; but of course, as a company, I think they’re going to be very interested to see how people respond to it and take it from there,” he told Fandango.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on 24th May