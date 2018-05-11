Accessibility Links

Solo: A Star Wars Story first reviews and reactions: is the Han Solo spin-off a success?

Donald Glover is "legit fantastic" as Lando, while other first viewers are wondering whether this is the start of a new Han Solo franchise

Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (Disney, HF)

The first impressions of Solo: A Star Wars Story have landed.

Although full reviews of the spin-off movie won’t be revealed for a couple of days, many who were at Thursday’s premiere in Hollywood have been tweeting their first thoughts of the film, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo learning to pilot the Millennium Falcon.

The reaction was largely positive, although the movie is apparently not without its issues…

While the first viewers have kept spoilers to a minimum, it is also hinted that this might not be the ‘standalone’ movie that Rogue One was, with many suggesting this could be the start of a young Solo franchise.

Ehrenreich has already let slip that he is signed up for three movies as Han, and director Ron Howard too has also suggested this might not be the only Solo movie.

“They’re single movies exploring the galaxy; but of course, as a company, I think they’re going to be very interested to see how people respond to it and take it from there,” he told Fandango.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on 24th May

