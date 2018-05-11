Avengers: Infinity War directors hit back at Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool spoiler burn

All Ryan Reynolds could say was, "I deserve that"

Ryan Reynolds recently poked fun at Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo over their fear of spoilers. Now the pair have hit back at the Deadpool 2 star in a rather hilarious – and rude – fashion.

On Twitter, Reynolds had published an open letter to the Russos, parodying their written plea for fans not to tweet details about the Avengers movie.

The message read: “To the greatest fans in the whole universe, we have embarked on the ‘Deadpool 2: This is Kind of Your Guys’ Fault’ World Tour. Almost everyone involved in the film has given Maximum Effort the past two years, maintaining the highest level of super secrets. Like how David Blaine catches the bullet in his mouth. And the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices in Colonel Sanders’ delicious moustache.”

He also took the mick out of the #ThanosDemandsYourSilence hashtag with: #WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutoCorrectSilence.

Now, the Russos have replied. Sending their first tweet after clearing their feed upon the launch of Infinity War, they simply – and not too subtly – posted a picture of Thanos’s Infinity Gauntlet giving Reynolds the finger:

Charming. Reynolds didn’t take long to respond, but he kinda realised he’d been owned. He tweeted:

I deserve that. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 10, 2018

Better luck next time, Ryan.