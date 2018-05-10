Watch the explosive first trailer for the Predator reboot

The first trailer for director Shane Black’s (Iron Man 3) re-invention of the Predator film franchise has well and truly landed…

The new clip sees a young boy (played by Room star Jacob Tremblay) accidentally trigger the return to earth of the extra-terrestrial big game hunters – now genetically upgraded with DNA from other species – leaving ex-soldiers Sterling K Brown and Thomas Jane to fend them off and safeguard the future of the human race.

Boyd Holbrook also stars as Tremblay’s father who gets caught up in the mess along with his son – and Olivia Munn can be spotted in there somewhere too, exhibiting impressive pistol-wielding skills.

Check out the trailer for The Predator in full below.

The film is the latest in the franchise that began with the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led Predator in 1987 and Danny Glover’s Predator 2 in 1990. These were followed by a collection of loosely connected sequels, such as Predators and Alien vs Predator, which met with mixed reactions.

Can this new (and supposedly improved) version impress fans more? And, more to the point, does it bleed…?

The Predator will be released in UK cinemas on 24th September 2018