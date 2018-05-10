Accessibility Links

Ryan Reynolds mocks Avengers: Infinity War spoiler plea with spoof post ahead of Deadpool 2

Wade Wilson shared a message spoofing the #ThanosDemandsYourSilence campaign

Ryan Reynolds has relished the opportunity to poke fun at his superhero rivals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of the release of Deadpool 2. And now he’s had another dig, spoofing Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo’s plea for viewers to avoid sharing spoilers online in the wake of the film’s release.

The letter shared on Reynold’s Twitter account parodies the tone and some of the language used in the one sent out before Infinity War hit theatres.

“To the greatest fans in the whole universe,” it begins. “We have embarked on the ‘Deadpool 2: This is Kind of Your Guys’ Fault’ World Tour. Almost everyone involved in the film has given Maximum Effort the past two years, maintaining the highest level of super secrets. Like how David Blaine catches the bullet in his mouth. And the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices in Colonel Sanders’ delicious moustache.”

He goes on to joke (?) that it would be “super lame to spoil the fact that Deadpool dies in this one”, and spoofs the #ThanosDemandsYourSilence hashtag with an even longer one: #WadeWilsonDemandsYourSisterSorryStupidAutoCorrectSilence.

Check it out in full below.

While we reckon its probably just a joke that the titular superhero is going to be killed off, we’ve learned, after that insane ending to Avengers: Infinity War (and Mark Ruffalo’s massive spoiler gaffe a year prior to its release) not to take anything for granted.

