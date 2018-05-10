Accessibility Links

Lady Bird star cast in Caitlin Moran’s How To Build a Girl

And Moran has offered Scarlett Moffatt a role too...

Caitlin Moran has confirmed that Lady Bird star (and sister of Jonah Hill) Beanie Feldstein will lead the film adaptation of her best-selling debut novel How To Build A Girl.

The writer took to Twitter to announce that the film, which centres around Wolverhampton teen Johanna Morrigan as she moves to London to pursue a career in the music industry, has found its lead in the “astonishing” Feldstein.

“Can FINALLY talk about this,” she wrote. “Oh, the first scene is a DOOZY. And Beanie is just… astonishing. The world is going to EXPLODE with love for her.”

Moran has penned a script for the movie, which will begin filming in July with The Killing director Coky Giedroyc at the helm.

Feldstein, who played Saoirse Ronan’s best friend in Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated coming-of-age tale Lady Bird, praised Moran on Twitter following the announcement: “@CaitlinMoran, thank you for creating the girl I get to build. You’re astonishing.”

On top of this, Moran responded to a tweet from TV presenter Scarlett Moffat offering her a cameo in the film. This is shaping up nicely…

