Chewy and Beckett play Holochess aboard the Millennium Falcon in new clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story

Two new teaser clips have been released for Solo: A Star Wars Story, including Chewy's first Holochess game and Han and Lando's first meeting

Star Wars fans will finally learn the origins of Chewy’s mad Holochess skills.

Advertisement

Two new teaser clips have been released ahead of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and both are set to ramp up anticipation for the film’s premiere.

The nostalgia-fuelled clips will appeal to Star Wars fans, as they not only feature the first meeting between Han Solo (now played by Alden Ehrenich) and Lando Calrissian (played by Donald Glover), but also Chewy’s (disastrous) first foray into Holochess – later his preferred game against R2-D2 – with Woody Harrelson’s character, space gangster Tobias Beckett.

In the first clip, appropriately titled ‘Han Meets Lando’, the pair meet over a game of Sabacc. And as longtime fans of the franchise will know, Lando gambled the Millennium Falcon over a game of Sabacc, before losing the ship to Han.

In the second clip, simply titled ‘Holochess’, Beckett taunts novice Chewy after he loses a game: “Somehow I never get bored of winning.” An enraged Chewy tries to knock the Holochess pieces off the board, only for Beckett to point out that they’re all holograms (the clue’s in the name).

However, it seems there are also pearls of wisdom to be found in the comic moment, as Beckett glances at Han before advising Chewy: “All you’ve got to do is think a few moves ahead, anticipate your opponent. There’s a lesson to be learned here.”

Could Beckett also be mentoring Han ahead of his historic Sabacc game with Lando?

Advertisement

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on 24th May