Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are officially reuniting for Bill & Ted 3

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reuniting for a third Bill & Ted movie almost three decades after the duo’s first collaboration.

The actors will reprise their roles as time-travelling metal-heads Theodore “Ted” Logan and “Bill” S Preston Esq. for Bill & Ted Face the Music, a sequel which has long been rumoured to be in the works and is now finally in pre-production.

Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the series’ original writers, are penning the script and Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Fun with Dick and Jane) is directing the new film.

The Bill & Ted franchise began in 1989 with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, followed by 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to rejoin the characters in middle-age, weighed down by family responsibilities and, after thousands of tries, still having failed to write the greatest song of all time.

We’re tuning the air guitars.🤘🎬 #BT3 — Alex Winter (@alxwinter) May 8, 2018

When a visitor from the future comes to tell them that the survival of the world as they know it depends on them writing that very song, the Wyld Stallyns reform and travel through time to find creative inspiration.

A release date for Bill & Ted Face the Music is yet to be announced.