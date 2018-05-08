Accessibility Links

Infinity War directors debunk Avengers 4 title theories

So now fans are coming up with a few of their own for the Marvel sequel

Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Avengers: Infinity War left us with all sorts of mysteries, from the steps in Doctor Strange’s secret plan to where exactly Hawkeye and Ant-Man were during all of the action.

However, perhaps the biggest mystery remains exactly what Infinity War’s sequel will be called, with next May’s Avengers 4 still untitled (it was originally called Infinity War: Part 2) and no sign of the name being revealed any time soon.

Sadly, even the fans haven’t been able to work it out, with most of the suggestions – the most popular being Avengers: Gauntlet and Avengers: Endgame, the latter based on a line from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange – implicitly ruled out by directors Joe and Anthony Russo in a new interview, where they revealed that the title of the next film doesn’t appear in any of Infinity War’s dialogue.

“It’s certainly grounded in the narrative that we have been following throughout the MCU – very well grounded,” Anthony Russo told Uproxx, shortly after his brother Joe explained the name wouldn’t come from the earlier film with a simple “No.”

“We haven’t totally decided yet, but we are not anywhere close to it yet,” Anthony added, with Joe suggesting the title wouldn’t be revealed “for a while”.

In other words, we could have a long time to wait until we get the barest hint of what to expect from Avengers 4’s title – leaving some fans to take matters into their own hands.

To be fair, we’re pretty sure none of these are said in Infinity War, so you never know…

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas now

