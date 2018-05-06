Accessibility Links

George Lucas added a joke to Solo: A Star Wars Story

"You know what Han would really do there?"

Emilia Clarke is Qi'ra and Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars story (LucasFilm, HF)

Star Wars fans worrying that upcoming anthology movie Solo will be far, far away from the galaxy they know and love may at least take comfort in the knowledge that Star Wars creator George Lucas has had a small amount of input into the character of young Han Solo, as played by Alden Ehrenreich.

Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard revealed that during a visit to the set of the movie, Lucas added a joke of his own to a scene he was watching.

Howard told Stephen Colbert on his US talk show that Lucas had stopped him and said ‘You know what Han would really do there?’

“I said, ‘What?'” Howard continued. “And he told me the joke, he gave me a little joke. And I said, ‘Hey, guess what? Here’s what we’re gonna do in the next take.’ So I know when I hear a good idea.”

