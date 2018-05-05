Accessibility Links

A classic partnership is born in new clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story

Chewy takes his seat aboard the Millennium Falcon

Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars story (Lucasfilm, HF)

A historic but previously unseen moment from Star Wars history has been revealed in a new clip from the upcoming Han Solo movie.

In a scene that will send goosebumps down the spines of many a fan, Alden Ehrenreich’s Han finds the co-pilot and friend who will accompany him on future adventures in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and beyond.

We’d already seen Han discover that Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) knows a little something about flying in the original trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, but in this extended scene the Wookie actually takes his rightful place in the Millennium Falcon’s co-pilot seat as it becomes clear that Emilia Clarke’s Kira is not such an expert…

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in UK cinemas from 24th May

Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars story (Lucasfilm, HF)
