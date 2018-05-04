Ryan Reynolds was forced to cut a Disney joke from Deadpool 2

20th Century Fox reportedly weren’t too happy with one gag according to the actor and screenwriter

While the first Deadpool film is known for its filthy and fourth wall-breaking humour, it turns out there was one joke just too extreme for its sequel – a gag at the expense of Disney Studios.

“This is a sore spot for me because there’s a joke in the movie that is not in the movie now because — I’m probably not even allowed to say this — Fox made me take it out,” Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the film and co-wrote the script, told EW.

“It had more to do with Disney, and they made me take it out.”

However, now that Disney has actually begun the process of acquiring 20th Century Fox assets (a deal kickstarted in December), Reynolds says he thinks the decision was probably for the best.

“As I look back at it, I think maybe that was a wise decision,” he said.

Speaking specifically about Deadpool’s future under the Disney umbrella, he continued, “I really genuinely don’t know a thing about it.

“I read that [chairman and CEO] Bob Iger felt that there’s plenty of room in that universe to have a rated-R character like Deadpool.

“This is completely conjecture on my part, but I wouldn’t imagine that Disney bought Fox to dismantle it or something like that. I think that Disney bought Fox so it could have that in its arsenal.”

So who knows? Maybe a Disneyfied Deadpool 3 could happen after all…

Deadpool 2 is released in UK cinemas on 15th May