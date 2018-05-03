Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
Film
The definitive ranking of Star Wars films

The definitive ranking of Star Wars films

Which film is the best in the Star Wars franchise? And which is far, far away from the top of the rankings?

Star Wars through the ages (Lucasfilm, HF)

What’s the greatest Star Wars film of all time?

Advertisement

Ask that question at a party or a packed dinner table and chances are you’ll get a whole host of different answers – especially now we’ve got a whole host of sequels and spin-off films to add to the mix.

That’s why we asked YOU, the RadioTimes.com readers, to settle the debate once and for all by ranking every Star Wars movie released so far – that’s the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy, the sequels and spin-off Star Wars Story Rogue One – from your least to all-time favourite.

Advertisement

You voted in your thousands and here’s how the results panned out…

Tags

All about Star Wars Episode IV: a New Hope

Star Wars through the ages (Lucasfilm, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Disney, LucasFilm HF)

There was talk of an extra twist to Luke Skywalker’s final Last Jedi scene

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Getty, TL

Millie Bobby Brown is Natalie Portman’s twin

GARDEN CITY, : A figure of the character called Jar Jar Binks (C) from the new Star Wars movie The Phantom Menace sits next to a figure of Princess Leia (R) from the original Star Wars trilogy in a display at FAO Schwartz 07 May 1999 in Garden City, NY. FAO Schwartz filled an entire room with toys from both the new movie as well as the original series when the new figures were released 03 May 1999 . AFP PHOTO/Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images)

New Star Wars trilogy may go to new places, new times…and bring back Jar Jar Binks

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more