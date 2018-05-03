The definitive ranking of Star Wars films

Which film is the best in the Star Wars franchise? And which is far, far away from the top of the rankings?

What’s the greatest Star Wars film of all time?

Ask that question at a party or a packed dinner table and chances are you’ll get a whole host of different answers – especially now we’ve got a whole host of sequels and spin-off films to add to the mix.

That’s why we asked YOU, the readers, to settle the debate once and for all by ranking every Star Wars movie released so far – that’s the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy, the sequels and spin-off Star Wars Story Rogue One – from your least to all-time favourite.

You voted in your thousands and here’s how the results panned out…