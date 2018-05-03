Accessibility Links

Marvel has met with ‘more than 65 directors’ for its Black Widow movie

The movie studio is reportedly being “extremely thorough” in its search for the right person to helm the project

Black Widow

Marvel is being “extremely thorough” in its search for a Black Widow director, having met with more than 65 directors, according to Hollywood insiders.

The forthcoming movie will centre around Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, who first entered the Marvel universe in 2010’s Iron Man 2.

Jac Schaeffer is attached to pen the script for the Black Widow solo movie, but the hunt continues for a director to helm the project.

Variety reporter Justin Kroll tweeted that Marvel has spoken to dozens of directors.

This tweet follows the news that Marvel has met with a number of female directors about the job, including Deniz Gamze Erguyen (who made Mustang), Amma Asante (A United Kingdom), and Chloe Zhao (The Rider).

There is no release date for the movie yet, let alone a director, but Johansson can be seen in Avengers: Infintiy War, in cinemas now.

