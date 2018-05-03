Accessibility Links

JK Rowling apologises for killing off a beloved Harry Potter character

The latest Battle of Hogwarts anniversary tweet refers to a character who “laid down his life” to save Harry and his friends

Dobby (Sky, EH)

JK Rowling has apologised to Harry Potter fans for killing the beloved house-elf, Dobby.

May 2nd every year, to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, the author issues an apology for a different character’s death.

The Battle of Hogwarts was the deadly war between Lord Voldemort and his army and Harry Potter and his allies in The Deathly Hallows.

Dobby wasn’t killed during this fight – he died as he rescued Harry, Hermione, Luna, Ron from the Death Eaters at Malfoy Manor – but the apology felt necessary nevertheless for arguably the saddest death in Hogwarts history.

Rowling wrote: “It’s that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn’t die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who’d win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf.”

In previous years, Rowling has said sorry for killing Professor Severus Snape, Fred Weasley and Remus Lupin.

May they rest in peace.

