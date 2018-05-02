Accessibility Links

The fate of a missing Avengers: Infinity War character may have been revealed

Co-director Joe Russo has explained what happened to Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie – contains spoilers

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel, HF)

Avengers: Infinity War is absolutely stuffed with superheroes, but a certain amount of the discussion about the film has centred around who’s NOT in it, with missing characters like Ant-Man and Hawkeye confusing fans both before and after the film’s release.

However, an even more mysterious absence from the movie’s line-up may now have been solved, thanks to co-director Joe Russo.

Warning – from hereon out we’re dealing with spoilers from the first few minutes of Avengers: Infinity War.

You see, one of the other characters missing from the film was Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, the Asgardian-turned-gladiator who was a breakout hit in last year’s Thor: Ragnarok and was last seen on the Asgardian refugee ship that was destroyed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) and company in the opening scenes of Infinity War.

While the film shows the fate of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Idris Elba’s Heimdall, we don’t see what happens to Valkyrie, with her absence (and the destruction of the ship) suggesting that she’d perished at Thanos’s hand offscreen.

But apparently, that’s not the case – because according to some fans, Joe Russo has now revealed that Valkyrie actually survived the carnage, with the Asgardian warrior apparently taking half of Thor’s people away from danger and presumably still at large.

While we don’t have Russo’s exact words here, this actually makes a lot of sense – Thor mentions in dialogue during Infinity War that Thanos had killed “half his people” rather than the lot, which also fits in with the Mad Titan’s quest for universal balance – and gives us some hope that we might see Taika Waititi’s rock-man Korg back for another film one day as well.

Then again, we do almost prefer Tessa Thompson’s explanation for where Valkyrie, Hawkeye and the other missing heroes were the whole time, if only because it’s very in character…

Avengers: Infinity War is in UK cinemas now

All about Thor: Ragnarok

