Mark Ruffalo spoiled the ending of Avengers: Infinity War a year ago but no one believed him
The Hulk smashed Disney's NDA in a major way on national TV
Mark Ruffalo risked the wrath of Mickey Mouse and the Disney corporation by revealing the ending of Avengers: Infinity War on national TV in the USA last summer. Luckily for him – and us – the truth was so crazy that no one took him at face value.
In an interview with Good Morning America last July at the Disney Fan Expo, Ruffalo seemed to have a loose grasp on what he could and couldn’t say about his upcoming films – relying on co-star Don Cheadle to prevent him from spoiling the end of Thor: Ragnarok (which was due out in October that year).
*Major Avengers: Infinity War spoilers to follow*
But, moments later, Cheadle was unable to extract the star’s foot from his mouth before he blurted out: “Wait ’til you see this next one, everybody dies!”
Check out the clip in full below.
The contempt on his co-star’s face says it all:
This could have been a massive problem for everyone involved in the film, but luckily the public wrote it off as a joke.
Of course, in reality, everyone doesn’t die, but a whole load of Marvel superheroes do turn to dust, including Black Panther, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange. Thankfully, we’re pretty sure it’s not the last we’ll see of them.
“Am I in trouble?” Ruffalo asked afterwards, too worried about the possible consequences of his error to answer the interviewer’s next question.
“A little,” Cheadle says,”I would just move on, I wouldn’t try to, like, focus on it”.
“Sometimes I get impulsive…” he says, as he lowers his head in to his hands in anguish. He’s pretty lucky Hulk didn’t get killed off – for good…