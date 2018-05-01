Accessibility Links

Which film stars were almost Avengers?

Which film stars were almost Avengers?

Find out which actors came close to having roles in the MCU

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 19: Actor Joaquin Phoenix attends the 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot' Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

The Avengers are currently packing out multiplexes up and down the country, with the long-awaited Avengers: Infinity War already earning rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The cast is one of the most impressive to be assembled in Hollywood history, with the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Chris Pratt all appearing in the film.

But there’s a long list of stars who didn’t make it, too. For example, did you know that Joaquin Phoenix is reported to have turned down not one but two roles in the franchise, first as The Hulk and more recently as Doctor Strange?

Meanwhile married couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were also both once in the running for parts in the MCU, but who did they almost play?

Let’s find out…

Can’t get enough of Infinity War? Sit back, relax and dive in…

