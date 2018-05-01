Benedict Cumberbatch, Karen Gillan and Tom Hiddleston read out Mean Tweets in Avengers special

"Benedict Cumberbatch always looks like he’s had an allergic reaction to bad shrimp"

The stars of Avengers: Infinity War have read out mean tweets that people have written about them on the internet – and the results are as entertaining as ever.

As part of Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host brought in the superheroes for his latest Celebrities Read Mean Tweets segment.

The highlight has to be “Benedict Cumberbatch always looks like he’s had an allergic reaction to bad shrimp” – an observation the Doctor Strange actor found hysterical.

Tom Hiddleston, Don Cheadle, Samuel L Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd, Dave Bautista, Winston Duke, Sebastian Stan, Karen Gillan, Paul Bettany, Chris Pratt and Chris Evans all also took part in the skit.

Avengers: Infinity War is out in UK cinemas now