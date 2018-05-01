Ant-Man and the Wasp poster revealed as Marvel prepares to drop first trailer

Where were Ant-Man and The Wasp in Avengers: Infinity War? That’s the question Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson were left asking – but they won’t have to wait long to find out.

The first poster for Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp has been revealed, with the official full-length trailer scheduled to drop on 1st May.

The sequel to 2015 hit superhero movie Ant-Man stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang (aka Ant-Man), with Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne (aka the Wasp).

As Scott Lang balances between roles as both a superhero and a father, we’ll see Ant-Man and the Wasp team up on an urgent mission from Dr Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) that leads them deeper into the secrets of their past.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released on 3rd August 2018 in UK cinemas