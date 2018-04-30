Avengers: Infinity War release date, cast, plot and latest news – everything you need to know about Marvel’s biggest blockbuster

We break down everything you need to know about Marvel's 19 and biggest film to date

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most ambitious movie franchises in history. Beginning ten years ago with 2008’s Iron Man, each year has bought another thread in the interweaving comic book tapestry that is the MCU.

The third Avengers movie and 19th film in the MCU promises to be the culmination of everything built over the past decade. As supervillain Thanos prepares to rain destruction down upon Earth, the Avengers get ready for their ultimate test.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s most epic blockbuster yet.

When is Avengers: Infinity War released in cinemas?

Avengers: Infinity War invades UK cinemas earlier than originally billed on 26th April 2018 before releasing in the US on 27th April.

The movie is predicted to take the box office by storm upon release: according to Variety, the movie has pre-sold more tickets than the last seven Marvel movies combined.

Infinity War was filmed back-to-back with a fourth and as yet untitled Avengers film which is due for release on 3rd May 2019. According to the films directors, the Russo Brothers, the title for Avengers 4 is a spoiler for Infinity War and as a result won’t be revealed until after the film’s release.

What about the trailer?

Marvel’s hype machine is in full swing in the build-up to the Infinity War release, with a slew of trailers, TV spots and behind the scenes videos.

Check out our full breakdown of the first trailer…

Who’s in the cast for Avengers: Infinity War?

Infinity War promises to be the biggest superhero movie yet with a huge cast that brings all the MCU heroes together on screen.

Not only does the film feature original Avengers Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Marvel have added a whole new bunch of heroes to the team, including Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

One of the most exciting parts of Infinity War is the prospect of seeing the Avengers finally meet the Guardians of the Galaxy. Joining Iron Man and co in their mission against Thanos are Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel).

After the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the team is also joined by new members Mantis played by Pom Klementieff and by Karen Gillan’s vengeful Nebula, whose personal vendetta against Thanos has forced her to team up with her estranged sister Gamora.

Starring as the films main antagonist and legendary Marvel villain Thanos is actor Josh Brolin.

Other cast members returning for this superhero opus include the Winter Solder himself Sebastian Stan, blockbuster trailblazer Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), The Vision (Paul Bettany) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Even with a cast that huge, we’re still missing original Avenger Hawkeye (played by Jeremy Renner) and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, who have both been conspicuously missing from all movie marketing up to this point.

What’s the story so far?

Over the course of the past ten years of movies, Marvel has been seeding the story for Infinity War.

Starting with Nick Fury’s post-credits appearance inviting Tony Stark to join the Avengers Initiative in Iron Man, Marvel has constructed the road to Infinity War one film at a time.

Following the phase one introductions of Thor, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow and Iron Man, we saw them team up in the 2012 film Avengers Assemble. Thanos’s first appearance at the end of the original Avengers film became the ultimate MCU Easter egg.

After Avengers, we saw Thor: The Dark World introduce us to the Reality Stone before the Guardians of the Galaxy assembled to obtain the Power Stone from the tyrannical Ronan.

By the time we reached the sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron Marvel’s superhero roster had grown to a planetary size. Age of Ultron saw the Avengers battling the titular robotic supervillain, who used the Mind Stone (taken from the sceptre of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki) to create the new hero Vision.

As phase three of Marvel’s masterplan began we met new heroes and new villains as the MCU began to build up to its endgame. Hero battled hero and the Avengers disbanded in Captain America: Civil War, and in the same year we saw Doctor Strange introduce the Time Stone as he saved the earth from an evil band of sorcerers.

The smash-hit Black Panther unveiled the world of Wakanda, showing the vast technological wonders the African nation holds. The birthplace of the Black Panther himself and the source of the metal used to make Captain America’s shield, Wakanda is set to play a pivotal role in Infinity War.

What is the plot of Avengers: Infinity War?

Building off of the ten years of Easter eggs, post credit scenes and cameos, Infinity War finally sees the Avengers and Guardian’s face off against supervillain Thanos.

Infinity War sees Thanos on a quest to find all six infinity stones to complete his gauntlet and balance the universe (aka, kill half of everyone alive).

The films official synopsis reads:

As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artefacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.

What might happen in Infinity War?

We know what the basic plot of Infinity War will be, but the surprises and reveals within the film are rife for speculation.

Since the first trailer was released many theories have appeared about where that pesky missing Infinity Stone might be in Infinity War – we’ve looked at some of the best (and craziest) of the bunch.

Much has been said about the inclusion of Karen Gillan’s Nebula in the movie and her potential role in the film’s story. She, more than anyone, has reason to hate Thanos and could be a key part of Infinity War.

Architect of the MCU Kevin Feige teased at Brazil Comic Con in December 2017 that Infinity War will begin with a bang. “Within the first five minutes of Infinity War,” Feige began, “people will understand why Thanos is the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War is set for release in UK cinemas on 26th April 2018