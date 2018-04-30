Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
Film
Ryan Reynolds had the best response to Avengers: Infinity War’s success

Ryan Reynolds had the best response to Avengers: Infinity War’s success

Reynolds tweeted a rejection letter from Tony Stark to his character Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds

Despite Deadpool being banned from joining the Avengers, it looks like he isn’t bearing a grudge about Infinity War’s incredible box office success.

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds, in typical Ryan Reynolds style, jokingly tweeted a rejection letter from Tony Stark to Deadpool dated from April 2012.

“Re: Joining the Avengers,” the letter reads. “No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No” after Deadpool – who is played by Reynolds – supposedly asked if he could join Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow et al in the MCU gang.

“From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers,” wrote Reynolds, who is also starring in sequel Deadpool 2 due out this May.

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War – which has secured the biggest box office opening weekend of all time – will be followed by another Avengers film in May 2019, although the title has yet to be confirmed.

Tags

All about Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

How Avengers: Infinity War solved the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest problem

Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2 trailer pokes fun at DC for Henry Cavill’s CGI moustache removal

Avengers: Infinity War's poster (Marvel, HF)

Watch closely 19 incredibly subtle Avengers: Infinity War Easter eggs and callbacks

Chris Evans as Captain America in Captain America: Civil War (Marvel, HF)

How to watch previous Marvel movies online ahead of Avengers: Infinity War

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more