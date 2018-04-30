Ryan Reynolds had the best response to Avengers: Infinity War’s success

Despite Deadpool being banned from joining the Avengers, it looks like he isn’t bearing a grudge about Infinity War’s incredible box office success.

Ryan Reynolds, in typical Ryan Reynolds style, jokingly tweeted a rejection letter from Tony Stark to Deadpool dated from April 2012.

“Re: Joining the Avengers,” the letter reads. “No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No” after Deadpool – who is played by Reynolds – supposedly asked if he could join Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow et al in the MCU gang.

From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018

“From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers,” wrote Reynolds, who is also starring in sequel Deadpool 2 due out this May.

Avengers: Infinity War – which has secured the biggest box office opening weekend of all time – will be followed by another Avengers film in May 2019, although the title has yet to be confirmed.