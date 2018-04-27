Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
Film
Queen play Live Aid in new pics from Freddie Mercury biopic

Queen play Live Aid in new pics from Freddie Mercury biopic

Mr Robot's Rami Malek stars as the legendary frontman in the long-delayed film

Rami Malek as the rock icon Freddie Mercury in the upcoming 20th Century Fox/New Regency film "BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY."

The long-delayed Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is finally set to be released later this year – and a new set of images show Queen, led by Rami Malek as the legendary front-man, playing their iconic Live Aid set in 1985.

Advertisement

It’s our first real glimpse of the film, which has come up against numerous roadblocks since it was first announced back in 2010, losing two leading men (Sacha Baron Cohen and Ben Whishaw) and a director (Bryan Singer, who was fired from the project after an on-set clash) along the way.

However, the movie is finally nearing completion, now with Kick Ass director Dexter Fletcher at the helm – and the new pics look pretty spectacular. Check them out below.

O_163_wem_1360_comp_v003_01,1159 2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May), Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), and Joe Mazzello (John Deacon) star in Twentieth Century Fox’s BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY. Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox.

Gwilym Lee (Brian May), Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), and Joe Mazzello (John Deacon) in Bohemian Rhapsody. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox


DF-14964_R – Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) and Gwilym Lee (Brian May) star in Twentieth Century Fox’s BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY. Photo Credit: Alex Bailey.

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) and Gwilym Lee (Brian May) in Bohemian Rhapsody. Photo: Alex Bailey

Advertisement

The film’s trailer debuted at Las Vegas’s CinemaCon this week, but it has not made its way online yet. Stay up to date with RadioTimes.com by subscribing to the newsletter via the link below, and we’ll keep you up to date as and when it comes in…

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek as the rock icon Freddie Mercury in the upcoming 20th Century Fox/New Regency film "BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY."
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

merlincast

What are the cast of Merlin up to now?

The Simpsons (FOX/Getty)

What do The Simpsons cast look like in real life?

Felton

Harry Potter stars join YouTube sci-fi thriller from makers of The Crown

Secret Garden

Colin Firth and Julie Walters to star in classic children’s adaptation The Secret Garden

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more