Queen play Live Aid in new pics from Freddie Mercury biopic

Mr Robot's Rami Malek stars as the legendary frontman in the long-delayed film

The long-delayed Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is finally set to be released later this year – and a new set of images show Queen, led by Rami Malek as the legendary front-man, playing their iconic Live Aid set in 1985.

It’s our first real glimpse of the film, which has come up against numerous roadblocks since it was first announced back in 2010, losing two leading men (Sacha Baron Cohen and Ben Whishaw) and a director (Bryan Singer, who was fired from the project after an on-set clash) along the way.

However, the movie is finally nearing completion, now with Kick Ass director Dexter Fletcher at the helm – and the new pics look pretty spectacular. Check them out below.

Gwilym Lee (Brian May), Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), and Joe Mazzello (John Deacon) in Bohemian Rhapsody. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox





Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) and Gwilym Lee (Brian May) in Bohemian Rhapsody. Photo: Alex Bailey

The film's trailer debuted at Las Vegas's CinemaCon this week, but it has not made its way online yet.