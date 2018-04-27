Accessibility Links

Karen Gillan on her fighting skills: “I feel I could take out a man on the street”

Karen Gillan on her fighting skills: “I feel I could take out a man on the street”

Punching, jumping and neck-cracking...

Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan’s recent acting career has taken her in some interesting directions – many of which have featured her kicking more than a little serious butt.

As Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy, and now Infinity War, she’s whupped ass on an intergalactic level, and when it comes to her Jumanji character Ruby Roundhouse, well the clue’s in the name.

So it’s no surprise that Gillan has taken something away from those roles and feels that her real-world fighting skills have vastly improved too – to the extent that she’s confident she could use the triple threat of punching, jumping and, gah, neck-cracking to “take out a man on the street”.

“I’m much better than I was when I first started out. I was completely uncoordinated and didn’t know how to throw a punch,” she told Metro. “But now I feel I could take out a man on the street. I could throw a punch and jump on their shoulders and crack their neck.”

And Gillan credits one of her Guardians co-stars with some of that learning.

“Zoe Saldana is the best action actor I’ve worked with. She’s the best at doing fight scenes and stunts. She has a background as a ballerina and is really strong and flexible — much more than the guys I’ve worked with.”

