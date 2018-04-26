The Incredible Hulk Honest Trailer reminds us that Marvel’s road to Infinity War hasn’t always been smooth

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe approaches its 10th anniversary, it’s easy to get nostalgic over the 19 films and dozens of superheroes that have dominated the box office in that time.

However, one MCU film that few are getting misty-eyed over is 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, a largely reviled follow-up to the original Iron Man that starred Edward Norton as the Hulk, before creative differences led Mark Ruffalo to replace him in the first Avengers film.

But are we being too harsh in our dismissal of this Hulk? That’s what this new Honest Trailer from the Screenjunkies team suggests, as they finally tear into the black sheep of the MCU to mark Avengers: Infinity War’s release.

So watch the video to step back to a time when a Marvel hero would just run away from the military in various settings, Liv Tyler was an important part of a superhero franchise and the post-credits scene (gasp) WASN’T EVEN AT THE END OF THE CREDITS.

At the end of the video, you might have a better memory of the Incredible Hulk – but to be honest we’re still too busy worrying if its events are canon in the MCU, given that William Hurt returns as General Ross for Civil War (and briefly Infinity War) but Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Martin Starr is in it playing a completely different MCU character.

But then, Bruce Banner did suggest the film’s attack on Harlem happened when he turned up in the Avengers….hmm. We’re going to need the big whiteboard to figure this one out.

Avengers: Infinity War is in cinemas now