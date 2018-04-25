New Fantastic Beasts 2 footage sees Newt Scamander go back to Hogwarts

New footage has emerged from upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald, and it shows Newt Scamander back at Hogwarts, learning a certain defensive spell from none other than Albus Dumbledore.

A clip played at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday shows a teenage redheaded Newt (a magizoologist played in the films by Eddie Redmayne) learning the Riddikulus charm from Dumbledore (Jude Law), Entertainment Weekly reports.

“Everyone is scared of something,” Dumbledore says as Newt faces a boggart that transforms into a desk, representing Newt’s fear of being stuck in an office for the rest of his life.

“As someone who has grown up watching all of JK Rowling’s films, I had always dreamt of going to Hogwarts,” Eddie Redmayne told the audience at CinemaCon, “and I felt a little short-changed that I didn’t get to go to Hogwarts [in the first Fantastic Beasts film], so in this film I get to go to Hogwarts.”

“We all get to meet Dumbledore, who Jude Law plays, and he has this amazing, quixotic, eccentric joy to him,” Redmayne added.

Get your #WandsReady. #FantasticBeasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald arrives in theaters November 16. pic.twitter.com/JNdS92eWGo — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) March 13, 2018

The clip, likely the full-length trailer that Warner Brothers released a teaser for last month, goes on to show Gellert Grindlewald’s (Johnny Depp) growing influence in New York as No-Majs (the US term for Muggles) ostracise the magical community.

“You’ve heard rumors Grindelwald will rise to dominate the wizarding world,” Dumbledore says.

“You’re asking me to help?” Newt replies.

“And to learn,” says Dumbledore. “I can’t move against Grindelwald. It has to be you.”

However, there is some light relief, delivered, of course, by Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler). “Are you a ghost?” Kowalski asks a pale, elderly man standing behind him.

“No, I’m alive, but I’m an alchemist, and therefore immortal,” says the man, who’s revealed to be Nicolas Flamel, a familiar figure from the Harry Potter books.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released in UK cinemas on 16th November