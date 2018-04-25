Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
Film
19 Disney characters voiced by famous actors

19 Disney characters voiced by famous actors

We reveal some of our favourite Disney characters to have been played by big names

TOY STORY 3 (L-R) Bullseye, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, Jessie, Hamm, Barbie, Woody, Rex, Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear, Aliens ©Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. Sky pics, TL

Disney movies have long been the most successful animated films on the planet, and so it is no surprise that the studio can consistently attract top talent to voice their characters.

Advertisement

Oscar winners such as Tom Hanks and Angela Lansbury and comedy heroes like Eddie Murphy and Robin Williams can all count themselves amongst the plethora of stars to make an appearance in a Disney film.

Meanwhile James Earl Jones’ performance as Mufasa in The Lion King was so iconic that Disney clearly thought it unwise to recast the part – the veteran actor is set to reprise his role in the upcoming live action remake.

And while some voice performances, such as Tom Hanks as Woody in the Toy Story franchise and Robin Williams as the genie in Aladdin are widely known, others are perhaps more surprising. Did you know, for example, that Christian Bale appeared in the role of Thomas in Pocahontas?

Advertisement

Here we reveal 19 of our favourite voice performances, from Demi Moore in The Hunchback of Notre Dame to Samuel L Jackson in The Incredibles.

Tags

All about The Incredibles

TOY STORY 3 (L-R) Bullseye, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, Jessie, Hamm, Barbie, Woody, Rex, Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear, Aliens ©Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. Sky pics, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

111867

Why this should be Joe McElderry’s year on Strictly Come Dancing

113153

The Bodyguard review: Beverley Knight’s power ballads practically lift the roof off ★★★

142654.8b8e3ab3-e45b-4220-a6cd-5ae36478af95

The Cursed Child, Fleabag and David Bowie win at South Bank Sky Arts Awards

134777.c91f38ff-a7fa-41c6-9009-65ac94249659

12 must-see theatre shows starring David Tennant, Damian Lewis and Andrew Scott

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more