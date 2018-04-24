New trailer for Tom Hardy’s Venom finally reveals Venom

A new trailer for the Tom Hardy-led superhero film Venom has been released, and it’s finally given us our first glimpse of the titular anti-hero.

The film, which also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and Jenny Slate, is the origin story of Venom, an alien symbiote from the Spider-Man comics who bonds with a human host (Hardy’s Eddie Brockman) and uses his body to do its evil bidding.

The clip sees journalist Brockman accidentally come across the villainous life-form while investigating a corrupt businessman (Ahmed). Check it out below.

Venom is a Spider-Man spin-off , and the film is set to begin Sony’s Marvel Universe, which will run concurrently alongside Marvel’s own Cinematic Universe (MCU). Sony Pictures owns the rights to Spider-Man, though they have agreed a deal with Marvel which has allowed the MCU to re-introduce a new and improved version of the web-slinger (as portrayed by Tom Holland) in their recent films. The deal is set to expire after the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, which means the future of the Spider-Man universe could be up in the air.

There are rumours that Holland’s MCU Spider-Man could make an appearance in Venom, representing an unprecedented moulding of the two cinematic worlds – but we won’t know for sure until the film is released later in the year.

Venom is set to be released in UK cinemas on 5th October 2018