JK Rowling reveals details of Jessica Williams’ Fantastic Beasts character

The actress and comedian will be playing Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Fantastic Beasts sequel

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Jessica Williams attends the screening of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" hosted by The Cinema Society with Ravage Wines and Synchrony at Museum of Modern Art on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Getty Images/FC)

Calling all Potterheads. J.K. Rowling has revealed more details of a new character for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film sequel. Jessica Williams will be playing Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald, which is due to hit cinemas in November.

Rowling tweeted an image of herself and Williams during the interval of the Broadway premiere for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“Professor Eulalie (Lally) Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with some random woman during the interval of ,” she wrote.

The latest Fantastic Beasts offering, starring Eddie Redmayne as hero Newt Scamander and Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, is set in Paris, and since Williams will be playing a professor at the American equivalent of Hogwarts, Ilvermorny, in Massachusetts, it’s safe to say her character won’t play a prominent role – yet.

Rowling tweeted that viewers would only get “a hint” of Williams in the film, with “her true glory” fully revealed in the third instalment.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Williams said: “Those movies and books, especially the books, were so important to me. I could not have fathomed that when I was in the fourth grade reading these books, there would be a character I play that exists in this universe. It’s insane to me.”

All about Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

