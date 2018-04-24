JK Rowling reveals details of Jessica Williams’ Fantastic Beasts character

The actress and comedian will be playing Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Fantastic Beasts sequel

Calling all Potterheads. J.K. Rowling has revealed more details of a new character for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts film sequel. Jessica Williams will be playing Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald, which is due to hit cinemas in November.

Rowling tweeted an image of herself and Williams during the interval of the Broadway premiere for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“Professor Eulalie (Lally) Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with some random woman during the interval of #CursedChildNYC,” she wrote.

Professor Eulalie (Lally) Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry with some random woman during the interval of #CursedChildNYC pic.twitter.com/Kl7joRz8me — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 22, 2018

The latest Fantastic Beasts offering, starring Eddie Redmayne as hero Newt Scamander and Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, is set in Paris, and since Williams will be playing a professor at the American equivalent of Hogwarts, Ilvermorny, in Massachusetts, it’s safe to say her character won’t play a prominent role – yet.

Rowling tweeted that viewers would only get “a hint” of Williams in the film, with “her true glory” fully revealed in the third instalment.

You only see a HINT of Lally in Fantastic Beasts 2. Her true glory is revealed in FB3. https://t.co/8vyhdlU71m — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 22, 2018

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Williams said: “Those movies and books, especially the books, were so important to me. I could not have fathomed that when I was in the fourth grade reading these books, there would be a character I play that exists in this universe. It’s insane to me.”