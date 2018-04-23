Accessibility Links

JK Rowling says Harry Potter stage sequel would be “quite a cynical move” as Cursed Child comes to Broadway

The author said she's not interested in a story about Harry’s grandchildren

JK Rowling

Will there be a sequel to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage show? Probably not, according to JK Rowling: the Harry Potter author has said another story about The Boy Who Lived’s descendants would be “quite a cynical move”.

When asked at the Cursed Child’s Broadway premiere whether there could be a theatre sequel, Rowling said to Variety, “I think we really have now told, in terms of moving the story forward, the story that I, in the back of my mind, wanted to tell.”

She added, “I think it’s quite obvious, in the seventh book, in the epilogue, that Albus is the character I’m interested in. And I think we’ve done the story justice. So I think pushing it on to Harry’s grandchildren really would be quite a cynical move, and I’m not interested in doing that.”

Set 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, theatre production The Cursed Child focuses on the relationship between Harry and his son Albus. The two-part play also revisits scenes from the Harry Potter novels.

The play made Olivier history in 2017, winning nine awards after bagging the most nominations ever for a new play (Hamilton broke the record again in 2018).

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently playing at the Palace Theatre London. Find out more about buying tickets here

JK Rowling
