Avengers: Infinity War directors warn fans to avoid social media ahead of movie premiere

The Infinity War premiere will be the first time the movie is shown in full, but the Russo Brothers are trying to prevent plot spoilers leaking out with another #ThanosDemandsYourSilence message

Finally, the day Marvel Studios have been building towards for years is here: the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Advertisement

The promotion online for the upcoming superhero team-up has been staggering, but on the week of release, things could be about to get a whole lot quieter.

Why? Because the directors are warning people to stay away from social media and “the internet in general”, in order to avoid spoilers.

The Russo Brothers have followed up their earlier plea to fans not to spoil the movie with another personal message ahead of the Infinity War premiere in Los Angeles.

This will, according to directors Anthony and Joe Russo, be the first time the film has been screened “in its entirety” – and they’re a bit nervous about it.

“If you truly want to avoid all spoilers until you see the film, we recommend you abstain from social media, and the internet in general, until you have an opportunity to get to the theatre,” the message read, complete with the now-traditional hashtag #ThanosDemandsYourSilence.

Concerns over spoilers and plot leaks for Infinity War have led to the cast reportedly being given fake scripts so that no single person knows the full story. There have been no traditional pre-release screenings, and stars including Benedict Cumberbatch have avoided giving any hint as to the fate of their characters.

Will all their efforts pay off? It’s now for fans to decide if they heed the warnings…

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War is released in UK cinemas on 26th April