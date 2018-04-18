Accessibility Links

Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter may appear in film sequel

The star of the 1970s TV show could join Gal Gadot on screen

Lynda Carter – the actor who played the original Diana Prince on TV from 1975 to 1979 – could feature in the Wonder Woman sequel alongside incumbent Amazonian superhero Gal Gadot.

When asked about a possible Wonder Woman 2 appearance by Megyn Kelly on US TV’s Today show, Carter revealed that she was in talks with the filmmakers. “That is up to [director] Patty Jenkins, I’ve been talking to her about it,” she said. “[Jenkins] has given me some hints about it and I guess it’s up to Warner Bros if they want to spend the money.”

If Carter does appear, she’ll join a cast including Kristen Wiig as villain Cheetah and Game of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal.

In April 2018 Carter unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame where Jenkins paid tribute to the actor. “She wasn’t afraid to love being a woman and celebrate her femininity, all while kicking ass and changing the world,” she said. “Her Wonder Woman made me believe I that I could have whatever I wanted, and even more importantly, it made me unashamed to want it.”

Gal Gadot also posted her congratulations.

So, will the “sisterhood of the women of wonder” feature on screen together? Here’s hoping we’ll see them both in the invisible jet soon.

