Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
A reboot of ’80s classic Gremlins is in the works

A reboot of ’80s classic Gremlins is in the works

Chris Columbus has confirmed there are active discussions about a Gremlins reboot

Gremlins

Is it time for the Mogwai to return and wreak mischief? Screenwriter Chris Columbus has revealed that a reboot of the 1984 comedy horror Gremlins is on the table – and talks are under way to make it a reality.

Advertisement

Columbus told Metro US that a sequel of his other ’80s classic, The Goonies, would be “difficult” – but that he is actively working to bring back Gremlins.

On the idea of “Goonies 2”, he said: “There has been talk of it. That’s a difficult one. Only because all of the actors have gotten older and chosen different careers. So that’s a little more difficult.”

But he added: “Gremlins, we are actively talking about that. So that’s what I am working on with my production company 1492 Pictures.”

The Steven Spielberg-directed movie already had a sequel – 1990’s Gremlins 2: The New Batch – but Columbus had nothing to do with that project. And it looks like whatever he is working on will ignore that story entirely.

“It will almost definitely be a reboot [of the original],” he confirmed.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen whether Spielberg is on board…

Tags

All about Gremlins

Gremlins
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Stranger Things opening titles

What’s the story behind the nostalgic 80s-style Stranger Things opening titles?

Sean Astin and Winona Ryder in Stranger Things (Netflix, HF)

Did you spot the amazing Goonies reference in Stranger Things 2?

imagenotavailable1

A guide to the Minions language

124739

Someone has discovered a hidden code in the Harry Potter theme music

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more