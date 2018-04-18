A reboot of ’80s classic Gremlins is in the works

Is it time for the Mogwai to return and wreak mischief? Screenwriter Chris Columbus has revealed that a reboot of the 1984 comedy horror Gremlins is on the table – and talks are under way to make it a reality.

Columbus told Metro US that a sequel of his other ’80s classic, The Goonies, would be “difficult” – but that he is actively working to bring back Gremlins.

On the idea of “Goonies 2”, he said: “There has been talk of it. That’s a difficult one. Only because all of the actors have gotten older and chosen different careers. So that’s a little more difficult.”

But he added: “Gremlins, we are actively talking about that. So that’s what I am working on with my production company 1492 Pictures.”

The Steven Spielberg-directed movie already had a sequel – 1990’s Gremlins 2: The New Batch – but Columbus had nothing to do with that project. And it looks like whatever he is working on will ignore that story entirely.

“It will almost definitely be a reboot [of the original],” he confirmed.

It remains to be seen whether Spielberg is on board…