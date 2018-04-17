Accessibility Links

Daniel Radcliffe sent this adorable fan letter to Harry Potter co-star Alan Rickman

Rickman’s newly revealed archive of scripts and letters includes a lovely message from a young Daniel Radcliffe, as well as correspondence from Nicole Kidman and David Hare

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (Sky, EH)

An adorable letter from Daniel Radcliffe to the late, great Alan Rickman has been unearthed from the actor’s archive.

Radcliffe wrote to his Harry Potter co-star as a child, wishing Rickman a “Merry Xmas” and praising his recent performance.

Neil Pearson Rare Books, run by actor Neil Pearson, has obtained Rickman’s archive of scripts, letters and photographs. Among the collection is a wealth of personal letters from the likes of Radcliffe, Nicole Kidman and playwright David Hare.

Radcliffe wrote to praise Rickman’s performance in an unknown play.

And so did Kidman, admitting she was “too shy” to go and visit him backstage.

Hare got in touch to compliment Rickman on his role in Private Lives, which he starred in alongside Lindsay Duncan in 2001, writing, “Your Elyot is wonderful” and signing off with, “Love & admiration”.

Rickman’s archive will be on sale this spring, and also includes his annotated scripts, private photographs, props, awards and even personal diaries. Visit the Neil Pearson Rare Books website for more information.

