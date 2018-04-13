Tom Hardy looks almost unrecognisable in character as Al Capone
Makeup and prosthetics have transformed Hardy into the rugged Chicago gangster
Tom Hardy has shared photos of his transformation into Al Capone – and he’s almost unrecognisable in character as the Chicago gangster.
The actor is playing Capone in the forthcoming movie Fonzo, which centres on the gangster after 10 years in prison, at the age of 47, when he starts suffering from dementia and begins to be haunted by his violent past.
With the help of makeup and prosthetics, Hardy has been blessed with a receding hairline, deep-set wrinkles and another chin or two.
The actor has posted a number of snaps from the set of his film, including a picture of the “make up legends” behind his transformation.
The biopic is directed by Fantastic Four’s Josh Trank, and also stars Stephen Graham, Kyle MacLachlan, Jack Lowden, Linda Cardellini and Matt Dillon.
A release date for Fonzo is yet to be announced, but Hardy can next be seen in Spider-Man spin-off Venom and will star in the second series of Taboo.