Sandra Bullock leads the ultimate girl gang in new trailer for Ocean’s 8

Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna and more join Bullock’s scheme to rob the Met

The new trailer for the female reboot of Ocean’s 8 has landed and it is criminally good.

Sandra Bullock leads a star-studded girl gang in a major heist plot to steal jewellery at New York’s annual Met Gala.

Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina join Bullock in her scheme which has taken “five years, eight months and 12 days” to perfect.

Ocean’s 8 will include cameos from the likes of Dakota Fanning, Matt Damon, Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, Zayn Malik and Serena Williams, to name a few.

All in all, it looks set to be a very glamorous affair with a pinch of comedy and a lot of action.

Ocean’s 8 will hit UK cinemas on 22nd June 2018