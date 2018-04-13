Accessibility Links

News
Film
James McAvoy and Bill Hader in talks to join Jessica Chastain in IT sequel

Chapter Two tells the story of grown-up kids who return to face their tormentor once more

James McAvoy and Bill Hader are in talks to join Jessica Chastain in the Losers Club for the sequel of horror movie IT.

The 2017 film, “Chapter One”, followed the first half of Stephen King’s famous novel, in which a group of children were terrorised by Pennywise the Clown. The new movie “Chapter Two” will see the characters return to their hometown as adults to face the villain once again.

It was previously announced that Chastain will star as the grown-up Beverly and, according to Variety, McAvoy is being eyed up for the role of Bill while Hader is in talks to play Richie.

Andy Muschietti is back to direct, Gary Dauberman is penning the script and Bill Skarsgard is expected to return as Pennywise.

Muschietti hopes to bring all of the original child actors back for flashback sequences in the sequel, but Finn Wolfhard & co’s involvement is yet to be confirmed.

The IT sequel will be released on 6th September 2019.

