Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson confirms Jumanji sequel is happening

Karen Gillan and Jack Black may be back in action following Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – though we’re not quite so sure about Kevin Hart…

After becoming a surprise hit last December, the new Jumanji reboot is officially getting a sequel according to star and producer Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, with the wrestler-turned-actor confirming the news in an Instagram video.

“You guys officially made Jumanji Sony’s biggest domestic movie ever. Ever!” he said in the video.

“Beating Spider-Man and 007 and all these awesome movies over the decades. It’s incredible – never in all my wildest of wild dreams did I think Jumanji would be in the billion dollar conversation.”

Johnson went on to reveal that the film’s success means a follow-up is now in the pipeline – though as of yet there’s no word on how the film’s characters will return following the fairly tied-up ending of the first film.

“As producer of Jumanji, we are working on the sequel right now,” Johnson said.

He joked: “And speaking of giving the audience what they want, I’m giving the audience what they want and killing off Kevin Hart’s character for good, and everyone will be happy!”

Ouch – but hey, that’s just the law of the jungle.