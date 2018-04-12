Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson confirms Jumanji sequel is happening
Karen Gillan and Jack Black may be back in action following Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – though we’re not quite so sure about Kevin Hart…
After becoming a surprise hit last December, the new Jumanji reboot is officially getting a sequel according to star and producer Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, with the wrestler-turned-actor confirming the news in an Instagram video.
“You guys officially made Jumanji Sony’s biggest domestic movie ever. Ever!” he said in the video.
“Beating Spider-Man and 007 and all these awesome movies over the decades. It’s incredible – never in all my wildest of wild dreams did I think Jumanji would be in the billion dollar conversation.”
It’s official: Last night you made JUMANJI, Sony’s biggest movie ever. EVER. Previous record held by SpiderMan. My #1 goal is always giving the audience what they want and always sending ya home happy. Working on the sequel now, so bye bye @kevinhart4real’s character. 😂🖕🏾 Love y’all 🤟🏾 and THANK YOU. #JUMANJI #SonysBiggestMovieEver #Grateful
Johnson went on to reveal that the film’s success means a follow-up is now in the pipeline – though as of yet there’s no word on how the film’s characters will return following the fairly tied-up ending of the first film.
“As producer of Jumanji, we are working on the sequel right now,” Johnson said.
He joked: “And speaking of giving the audience what they want, I’m giving the audience what they want and killing off Kevin Hart’s character for good, and everyone will be happy!”
Ouch – but hey, that’s just the law of the jungle.