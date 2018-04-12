New Avengers: Infinity War behind the scenes footage contains some very intriguing team-ups

Robert Downey Jr dresses up as Dr Strange and the Scarlet Witch fights alongside Black Panther's Okoye in the new Marvel video

From Chris Hemsworth’s Thor joining forces with the Guardians of The Galaxy, to Captain America teaming up with Black Panther, we couldn’t be more excited about the superhero crossovers that await in Avengers: Infinity War. Now a new behind-the-scenes featurette reveals even more of our favourite characters joining forces in surprising ways.

There’s some spectacular chemistry between “dude” Chris Pratt and “handsome muscular man” Chris Hemsworth, a return of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Pott beside Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, and a team-up between Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Danai Gurira’s Okoye.

Plus, we glimpse Robert Downey Jr dressed in Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation, Benedict Cumberbatch delivering a hilariously disappointing review of a co-star and Starlord jumping through one of Strange’s space portals.

To top it off, the featurette is packed with a look back over the last 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, complete with an emotional sign-off from Downey Jr: “It’s been the adventure of a lifetime. I get a little misty thinking about it. You know, I lucked out.”

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on 26th April