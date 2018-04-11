Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Damian Lewis to play crack-smoking former Toronto mayor Rob Ford

Damian Lewis to play crack-smoking former Toronto mayor Rob Ford

The Homeland actor will wear extensive prosthetics to play the controversial politician

Rob Ford and Damian Lewis

Remember Rob Ford, Toronto’s controversial crack cocaine-smoking mayor who hit the headlines a few years ago? He’s to be dramatised in an upcoming film – as played by Damian Lewis.

Advertisement

The British star of Homeland, Wolf Hall and Billions will play Ford in the movie Run This Town, which is being filmed in Toronto, and as you might expect if you’re familiar with Ford, Lewis will be wearing extensive prosthetics for the role (as kit magazine reports).

Ford, who died in 2016 at the age of 46 from a rare form of cancer, served as Mayor of Canada’s most populous city from 2010 to 2014. During his time in office he became notorious for his extraordinary behaviour (although since then we’ve had Donald Trump).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, American actor Ben Platt will star as a journalist at a fictional newspaper “who attempts to expose a scandal involving a politician who doesn’t play by the rules.”

But Robyn Doolittle, a female reporter with the Globe and Mail who broke many of the biggest stories about the former mayor, has objected to the casting.

In response, Platt tweeted a statement explaining: “The film we are making centres on three fictional young people played by myself, Nina Dobrov and Mena Massoud trying to find a place in the world of politics and journalism, set against the backdrop of the Rob Ford scandal.

“In one of the storylines, I play a low-level reporter at a fictional paper that attempts, and ultimately fails, to be a part of the reporting of the scandal. The character is in no way based on Robyn Doolittle and the film does not attempt to co-opt her narrative.”

Advertisement

Aside from Ford, all other characters in the film are set to be fictitious. According to the BBC, Canadian actors Nina Dobrov and Mena Moussad will play “political aides”.

Tags

All about Run This Town

Rob Ford and Damian Lewis
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison and Morgan Spector as Dante Allen in Homeland (Channel 4, EH)

Homeland star Morgan Spector on filming with “extraordinary” Claire Danes and why he doubts Donald Trump is watching

Dr Evil (Sky, EH)

Mike Myers revived Dr Evil as a former member of Donald Trump’s administration

Screen Shot 2018-04-11 at 09.33.55

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 27: Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg gives a Brexit speech at Carlton Gardens on March 27, 2018 in London, England. The speech was hosted by the pro Brexit 'Leave Means Leave' campaign group. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Jacob Rees-Mogg to host fortnightly radio show on LBC

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more