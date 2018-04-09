Han Solo chooses the thug life in new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story

With just over a month to go until release, Disney and Lucasfilms have given us another full trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story – and it’s our best insight yet into what the film is going to be about.

The trailer has a strong air of a heist film about it, and sees Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra andWoody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett assembling a team for a job, which includes lead man Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and “best smuggler around” Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), who’s appearance will have fans excited.

Chewbacca is the real star of the clip, though, as he reluctantly accompanies Han on the expedition, and finds himself in mortal danger as a result. There’s even a brief embrace with a fellow furry friend, hinting at a possible romantic storyline for everyone’s favourite wookie. Check out the trailer below.

Anticipation for the new Star Wars spin-off is tempered with anxiety following a troubled production process, which saw the film’s original directors, The Lego Movie’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller replaced by veteran Ron Howard four months into the shoot.

A report by Vulture, which credits an unnamed actor on the film, suggests that Howard had a mountain to climb, including entirely re-shooting already banked scenes and drawing a performance out of Ehrenreich, who was allegedly struggling to channel Harrison Ford’s swashbuckling Solo from the original Star Wars films.

However, fans will be buoyed by writer Tony Gilroy’s confession that Rogue One was in “terrible, terrible trouble” as he stepped in to help out during re-shoots – and that film turned out pretty well.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on 25th May 2018