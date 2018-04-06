Accessibility Links

Solo: A Star Wars Story to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

The spin-off will be screened 10 days before its global premiere in May

Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca, Woody Harrelson is Beckett, Emilia Clarke is Qi'ra and Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (LucasFilm, HF)

Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this year, it has been revealed.

The screening will take place on 15th May, 10 days before the movie’s hotly anticipated official opening.

Directed by Ron Howard, the Hans Solo spin-off stars Alden Ehrenreich in the titular role, alongside Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke as Qi’Ra and Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett.

The film chronicles how Han Solo met his future copilot Chewbacca before the events in the original Star Wars released in 1977.

Paul Bettany also stars as Dryden Vos, Thandie Newman will appear as Val and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Lando’s droid L3-37.

Cannes Film Festival will run from 8th-19th May and Solo: A Star Wars Story will hold its global premiere on 25 May.

Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca, Woody Harrelson is Beckett, Emilia Clarke is Qi'ra and Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY
