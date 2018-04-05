Maggie Smith and Michael Gambon reprise their Harry Potter roles for new mobile game

If you thought the prospect of a new Harry Potter video game couldn’t be any more exciting, think again.

Some of the best-loved actors from the movie franchise will be lending their voices to the new mobile game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

Dame Maggie Smith (Professor McGonagall), Michael Gambon (Professor Dumbledore), Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Sally Mortemore (Madam Irma Pince), Gemma Jones (Madam Pomfrey) and Zoe Wanamaker (Madam Hooch) have all lent their voices to the game, which is due to launch on Wednesday 25th April.

Dame Maggie Smith said, “If I could attend Hogwarts as a student, I would be most excited to attend the potions class taught by Severus because it is the most exotic.”

Meanwhile co-founder of the game’s producers Jam City said, “Our goal with Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is to make players really feel for the first time like they’re attending Hogwarts. By including these iconic and incredibly talented actors in the game, we come one step closer to truly giving fans their own Hogwarts experience.”

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will allow players to create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. The game will be available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.