Arnold Schwarzenegger is “stable” following heart surgery

"I'm back," the 70-year-old Terminator actor reportedly said after awaking from heart surgery in Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger is awake and stable after undergoing heart surgery.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the 70-year-old actor said the actor was in “good spirits” following the operation, even saying “I’m back” after waking – a reference to his classic Terminator line.

Schwarzenegger is stable following surgery to replace a pulmonary valve that was originally replaced over 20 years ago.

“Governor Schwarzenegger’s pulmonic valve was successfully replaced and he is currently recovering from the surgery and is in a stable condition. We want to thank the entire medical team for their tireless efforts,” spokesman Daniel Ketchell said in a statement.

Advertisement

The former governor of California is set to return to the Terminator franchise for an upcoming reboot.