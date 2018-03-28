You probably didn’t spot this brilliant Star Wars callback in The Last Jedi

The latest film in the space saga contains a possible homage to the original movie

Star Wars: The Last Jedi contains many, many easter eggs and references to other films in the saga (29, by our last count), but there’s one callback that you might have missed.

As Redditor SirHermiOdle recently pointed out, during the battle on mineral planet Crait a rebel soldier can be seen smacking their head on the top of a door (you can watch the moment by clicking the link below). And that might be considered simply an embarrassing mistake for the extra involved if it wasn’t for a very similar error in the first ever Star Wars film.

You know the one: as a group of Stormtroopers enters a control room, one of them unceremoniously bangs his head on the door ceiling. It was a gaffe that would eventually be recognised in the 2004 DVD release of the film with an added thump sound. Director George Lucas paid homage to the scene by having bounty hunter Jango Fett bang his head on the door of his spaceship in Attack of the Clones.

So, is The Last Jedi continuing this head-banging tradition? Or was this simply a tiny mess-up Rian Johnson never noticed?

Hard to tell, it is.