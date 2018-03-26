Pacific Rim: Uprising topples Black Panther at US box office

But the Marvel film has just become the highest grossing superhero film of all time in the US

Black Panther has finally been de-throned as the number one film in the USA after six weeks, as Pacific Rim: Uprising marched to the top of the box office.

The sequel to Guillermo del Toro’s futuristic epic, which stars John Boyega, Charlie Day and Scott Eastwood (son of Clint), took in $28 million to Black Panther’s $17 million, though it faces an uphill battle to get anywhere near the Marvel hit’s overall total, which reached $631 million at the weekend.

It marks yet another record breaking weekend for the Disney film, which has beaten The Avengers to become the highest-grossing superhero film of all time in the States, and the fifth highest grossing film of all time at the US box office.

Black Panther was knocked off its perch in the UK box office last week by James Corden’s Peter Rabbit.

Pacific Rim: Uprising and Black Panther are out in UK cinemas now