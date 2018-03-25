This Lego version of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer is a real blockbuster

By this point in internet culture, we all know the drill. Some big movie trailer comes out, we all watch it, a handful of online outlets write some coverage about it, a few memes pop up on Twitter and then, a few days and weeks later the parody remakes arrive.

Sometimes it’s just somebody fiddling with the special effects a bit, sometimes it’s scenes from Toy Story reconfigured to the soundtrack, and sometimes it’s a shot-for-shot remake using cardboard – but by far the most popular take is the classic Lego remake of the action, trying to recreate the best of big-budget high-concept movies with little plastic figurines.

And so it’s no surprise to see that the action-packed new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has already had this brick-by-brick reconstruction, with the soundtrack from the footage played over eerily spot-on recreations of the superheroes, villains and setpieces from the finished film.

Created by Huxley Berg Studios for YouTube, the finished video is quite a triumph, and will definitely stick in our minds – at least, until the new trailer for the Han Solo Star Wars film comes out and we all get to work on Duplo reinterpretations of the Millennium Falcon.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in cinemas on the 27th May