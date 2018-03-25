This Lego version of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer is a real blockbuster
This brick-by-brick reconstruction is almost as good as the real thing
By this point in internet culture, we all know the drill. Some big movie trailer comes out, we all watch it, a handful of online outlets write some coverage about it, a few memes pop up on Twitter and then, a few days and weeks later the parody remakes arrive.
Sometimes it’s just somebody fiddling with the special effects a bit, sometimes it’s scenes from Toy Story reconfigured to the soundtrack, and sometimes it’s a shot-for-shot remake using cardboard – but by far the most popular take is the classic Lego remake of the action, trying to recreate the best of big-budget high-concept movies with little plastic figurines.
And so it’s no surprise to see that the action-packed new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has already had this brick-by-brick reconstruction, with the soundtrack from the footage played over eerily spot-on recreations of the superheroes, villains and setpieces from the finished film.
Created by Huxley Berg Studios for YouTube, the finished video is quite a triumph, and will definitely stick in our minds – at least, until the new trailer for the Han Solo Star Wars film comes out and we all get to work on Duplo reinterpretations of the Millennium Falcon.
Avengers: Infinity War will be released in cinemas on the 27th May