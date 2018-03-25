Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
This Lego version of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer is a real blockbuster

This Lego version of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer is a real blockbuster

This brick-by-brick reconstruction is almost as good as the real thing

A shot from the Lego remake of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer (YouTube, HF)

By this point in internet culture, we all know the drill. Some big movie trailer comes out, we all watch it, a handful of online outlets write some coverage about it, a few memes pop up on Twitter and then, a few days and weeks later the parody remakes arrive.

Advertisement

Sometimes it’s just somebody fiddling with the special effects a bit, sometimes it’s scenes from Toy Story reconfigured to the soundtrack, and sometimes it’s a shot-for-shot remake using cardboard – but by far the most popular take is the classic Lego remake of the action, trying to recreate the best of big-budget high-concept movies with little plastic figurines.

And so it’s no surprise to see that the action-packed new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has already had this brick-by-brick reconstruction, with the soundtrack from the footage played over eerily spot-on recreations of the superheroes, villains and setpieces from the finished film.

Created by Huxley Berg Studios for YouTube, the finished video is quite a triumph, and will definitely stick in our minds – at least, until the new trailer for the Han Solo Star Wars film comes out and we all get to work on Duplo reinterpretations of the Millennium Falcon.

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in cinemas on the 27th May

Tags

All about Avengers: Infinity War

A shot from the Lego remake of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer (YouTube, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Chris Evans as Captain America in Captain America: Civil War (Marvel, HF)

Chris Evans gives major hint that he will stop playing Captain America after Avengers 4

Karen Gillan as Nebula in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Why Karen Gillan’s Nebula could be the key to Avengers: Infinity War

M'Baku (Winston Duke) in Black Panther (Marvel, HF)

Black Panther just became the most tweeted-about movie of all time

War Machine (Don Cheadle), Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Is Infinity War the most ambitious crossover event of all time? Twitter says no

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more