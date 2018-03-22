When is The Shape of Water out on DVD, Blu-ray and available to stream and download?

The Shape of Water was the unexpected critical darling of the 90th Academy Awards, taking home Best Picture and Best Director for Guillermo del Toro. The touching, romantic riff on the Creature from the Black Lagoon, starring Sally Hawkins as a mute cleaner in a secret government laboratory, Doug Jones as the amphibian creature with whom she falls in love and Michael Shannon as the corrupt military official who comes between them.

The movie’s success means the home release is more anticipated than ever. Here are all the details you need.

When is The Shape of Water released on Blu-Ray and DVD in the UK?

It will be released on 5th June 2018 in the UK. You can pre-order both the single disc and two disc special edition here.

Will The Shape of Water be available in 4K Ultra HD?

Yes, a 4K version will be available.

When is The Shape of Water available to download from iTunes?

No release date as yet, but you can pre-order it here.

How do I buy the soundtrack?

You can catch the official, Oscar winning soundtrack for The Shape of Water from Alexandre Desplat here.